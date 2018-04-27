Nigeria: FG to adopt Boko Haram strategy to deal with herdsmen crises - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: FG to adopt Boko Haram strategy to deal with herdsmen crises – WorldStage
WorldStage
Nigeria: FG to adopt Boko Haram strategy to deal with herdsmen crises
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that it will follow the regional cooperation model it used in dealing with the threat of Boko Haram to tackle the security threat posed by the escalating violence between farmers and …
FG Moves To Restrict ECOWAS Movement Over Herdsmen-Farmers Clashes
