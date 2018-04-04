 Nigeria flies Flag high at 2018 Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today
Nigeria flies Flag high at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Posted on Apr 4, 2018

With 90 athletes and 45 officials, Nigeria is flying her flag high at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia – Gold Coast 2018. Track and field expert Blessing Okagbare was the flag bearer as the delegates made their parade at the opening ceremony. Nigeria participated in the games for the first time in 1940 in Auckland, New […]

