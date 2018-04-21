 Nigeria, Ghana renew cricket rivalry in winner takes all clash - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Nigeria, Ghana renew cricket rivalry in winner takes all clash – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 21, 2018


Daily Trust

Nigeria, Ghana renew cricket rivalry in winner takes all clash
After losing the only game of the ongoing International Cricket Council World T2O Africa 'A' qualifier against bitter rivals Ghana on Tuesday, all is now set for the final day today as Nigeria Cricket National Team A.K.A (Yellow Green) looks to revenge

