 Nigeria, Ghana, two others battle for Australia 2020 T20 World Cup tickets - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria, Ghana, two others battle for Australia 2020 T20 World Cup tickets – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Nigeria, Ghana, two others battle for Australia 2020 T20 World Cup tickets
Guardian (blog)
The race is on. Yesterday at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, West Africa's top four teams, including Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia and Sierra Leone began the quest to qualify for the Australia 2020 T20 World Cup. The teams arrived in Lagos on Thursday for
Sialkot seal U-13 T20 Cricket titleThe News International (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.