Nigeria, Ghana, two others battle for Australia 2020 T20 World Cup tickets - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Nigeria, Ghana, two others battle for Australia 2020 T20 World Cup tickets
Guardian (blog)
Nigeria, Ghana, two others battle for Australia 2020 T20 World Cup tickets
The race is on. Yesterday at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, West Africa's top four teams, including Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia and Sierra Leone began the quest to qualify for the Australia 2020 T20 World Cup. The teams arrived in Lagos on Thursday for …
