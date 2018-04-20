Nigeria goes for broke as Ghana aims to confirm ticket - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Nigeria goes for broke as Ghana aims to confirm ticket – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Nigeria goes for broke as Ghana aims to confirm ticket
Guardian (blog)
They say the first cut is the deepest, but for Team Nigeria revenge will still be sweet if it happened tomorrow. Nigeria lost its only game at the on-going ICC T20 World Cup qualifying series at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval Lagos to Ghana, who …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!