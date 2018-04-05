Nigeria: Govt Tasked On Fight Against Rice Smuggling - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Nigeria: Govt Tasked On Fight Against Rice Smuggling – AllAfrica.com
The Punch
Nigeria: Govt Tasked On Fight Against Rice Smuggling
AllAfrica.com
The Federal Government has been urged to take radical measures against rice smuggling into the country. The Chief Executive Officer of Agro Nigeria, Mr Richard-Mark Mbaram gave the charge, while briefing newsmen yesterday on the firm's High-Level Rice …
