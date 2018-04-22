 Nigeria harbours most uneducated pulpit runners, says Apostle Williams - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria harbours most uneducated pulpit runners, says Apostle Williams – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria harbours most uneducated pulpit runners, says Apostle Williams
Vanguard
United Kingdom-based Nigerian pastor and General Overseer of Christ Faith Tabernacle, Apostle Alfred Williams in an interview with Sam Eyoboka frowned at certain practices in the Christian Church today. Excerpts: There is a very strong suspicion among
Christians Should Join Politics To Effect 'Desired' Change – Apostle JelmarkIndependent Newspapers Limited
STOVER: God's power is inexhaustibleSelma Times-Journal

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.