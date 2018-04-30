 Nigeria has massive reputation for corruption — Trump tells Buhari — Nigeria Today
Nigeria has massive reputation for corruption — Trump tells Buhari

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President, Donald Trump has said Nigeria has a massive corruption problem. He made this observation on Monday while receiving President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House. But the U.S. will continue to offer its support for Nigeria to proffer a lasting solution to the menace. “Nigeria has massive reputation for corruption,” Mr Trump said […]

