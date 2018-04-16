Nigeria has recorded significant progress in taming Boko Haram - Brutai — Nigeria Today

Nigeria has recorded significant progress in taming Boko Haram – Brutai

Nigerian Chief of Army staff, Tukur Yusuf Brutai says Nigeria has recorded significant progress in taming the excesses of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Brutai made the submission in Abuja, during African Land Forces Summit which is currently ongoing.

The African Land Forces Summit brings together military top brass from almost every country on the continent — including Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya and Rwanda for candid dialogue to improve security.

Brutai advised military leaders at the summit to be very careful of their action and inaction,

“Our collective action or inaction will have an impact on our efforts to ensure safety and stability to our individual countries, Africa and the world in general.” he said.

“Activities of violent extremist organizations have continued to keep our security forces busy and committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties.” he added.

