 “Nigeria has what it takes” to host #BBNaija in the Country – Censors Board — Nigeria Today
“Nigeria has what it takes” to host #BBNaija in the Country – Censors Board

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in BBNaija, News, South Africa | 0 comments

The National Film and Video Censors Board has said Nigeria has what it takes to host Big Brother Naija in the country, Punch reports. Executive Director of the Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas, made this known in an interview. Thomas complained that the show makes “a lot of money” from Nigerians, and so should be produced in the […]

