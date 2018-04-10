Nigeria Hosts WHO Gobal Policy Group Today — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Hosts WHO Gobal Policy Group Today

The Federal Government will host the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Policy Group (GPG) Meeting from Tuesday April 10 to Thursday April 12, 2018. GPG is an internal advisory mechanism to WHO Director-General, established to ensure the coherent implementation of decisions, policies and strategies of WHO across all levels of the Organization. Its membership consists […]

The post Nigeria Hosts WHO Gobal Policy Group Today appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

