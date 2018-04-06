 Nigeria is biggest market in Africa despite challenges – Tecno — Nigeria Today
Nigeria is biggest market in Africa despite challenges – Tecno

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Mobile phone brand, Tecno Mobile, on Thursday described Nigeria as the biggest market in Africa in spite of some  challenges. Mr Andy Yan,  Vice President,  Transsion Holdings,  parent company of Tecno Mobile, made the assertion in Lagos at Tecno’s Global Spring Launch.   The News Agenxy of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tecno unveiled Camon X Pro […]

