Nigeria Ministers Paid N960,000 Monthly – Amaechi — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Ministers Paid N960,000 Monthly – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said his take home monthly is N960, 000.00 and that includes N360, 000.00 for house allowance. ‎ Amaechi stated this Tuesday during the Book launch on the Biography of late Foreign Affairs Minister, Mathew Mbu, titled “Dignity In Service”.‎ Speaking at the function when called upon to lunch […]

