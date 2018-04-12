Nigeria moves 5 places up in FIFA rankings, now 47th — Nigeria Today

Nigeria moves 5 places up in FIFA rankings, now 47th

NAN

Nigeria has moved five places up, now 47th in the world and sixth in Africa with 635 points in the April FIFA/Coca Cola rankings released, on Thursday.

In the previous rankings, Nigeria was on 52nd position with 609 points.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is the highest ranked African team on 14th place with Senegal and DR Congo on 28 and 38 positions, respectively.

Germany still retains first place with Brazil following closely while Belgium who was fifth in the March rankings is now third.

The next rankings will be published on May 17, 2018.

