Eagles'll do wonders in Russia — Akinwunmi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

The Super Eagles will do “wonders” at the World Cup in Russia, according to NFF vice-president Seyi Akinwunmi. Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF 1st Vice President. Nigeria have thrice reached the knockout rounds of the World Cup and are drawn in a tough first round …
