Nigeria needs restructuring, not elections — Nigeria Today

Nigeria needs restructuring, not elections

The only way for Nigeria

to get out of the current

catastrophe that they have

complained so much about,

is through the restructuring

of the polity, to return to

true federalism as was

practiced before the military

interventions of 1966. The

middle belt and the south

should boycott the elections

because there is no choice

to be made. So far all the

potential candidates for

both APC and PDP are

Fulanis. Some of them

talk about restructuring

but none of them has said

exactly how he intends to

restructure Nigeria. The

same Fulani say they own

Nigeria which they claim

was given to them by God.

Nigerians should

therefore wake up from

their slumber and ask for

the immediate restructuring

of the country. It is also time

to close ranks. It is time

for all southern traditional

and political leaders to rise

and hold a southern and

middle belt meeting on

restructuring immediately.

A communique from such

a strategic meeting should

aim to: boycott elections

for the ethnic groups in the

middle belt and the south;

demand restructuring along

the six geo-political zonal

lines – where resides viable

political and economic units

– away from the resources

being stolen in unviable

states that neither support

themselves politically nor

economically. Thirdly,

resource control should

be embraced so that states

can take advantage of

resources that abound in

their territories. State Police

should also be introduced

for the federating units. So

far, Nigeria has put the geopolitical

zones to good trial

and pointers show that the

zones are workable political

units. These structures can

bring good border control

and efficient resource use.

Having only six federating

units will cut down

drastically, the total Nigeria recurrent expenditure, leaving

significant resources for

capital expenditure needed

to develop Nigeria, instead of

the status quo of mortgaging

the country to the Chinese and

the West through the taking

of huge loans that do not

support the manufacturing

base needed to create jobs and

prime the economy. Those

advocating for the current 36

states as the federating units

should understand that it is

not sustainable because it is

no different from the status

quo which has heaped big

recurrent expenditure that we

have today.

A meeting of the middle belt

and southern traditional and

political leaders, particularly

the governors, is urgently

needed. The northern

governors last week held

a meeting with the lawless

Miyetti Allah: therefore the

southern governors need to

wake up and meet to discuss

the current unfortunate events

in Nigeria and map out a line

of action, NOT just talking as

it were. Although there have

been two conferences by the

mentioned parties in Enugu

and Bayelsa, there is the need

for the group to meet a third

time to back their rhetoric

with meaningful action. They

should issue a communique

after their meeting to boycott

the next presidential election,

until after restructuring, since

there is no choice to be made

in the so-called election.

Lastly, the southern and

middle belt traditional and

political leaders’ summit

should send delegations to

Russia and China to match

the support that Britain and

the U.S give the Fulanis in the

massacres of innocent people.

If this is not done, the south

and the middle belt would be

enslaved.

An analysis of the status

quo today in Nigeria

confirms that there is no

security and that the war to

Islamise Nigeria has already

started. So bad is the security

situation that former defence

minister, Gen Theophilus

Danjuma warned that the

Nigerian Army is aiding

and abetting the deplorable

slaughter of innocent citizens

and cautioned that unless

Nigerians rose up to defend

By Leke Agbarin-Agba

On another

note, he said

he came

to fight

corruption

but ended up

showing that

he is more

corrupt than

the previous

administration

which he

condemned

and continues

to condemn

with relish themselves, they will be killed

“one by one”. People are

being slaughtered everyday

by foreign Fulani troops

who infiltrate Nigeria’s

porous borders with ease

and aided by their Nigerian

counterparts. In reality, a war

foisted and waged by Fulani

invaders who are killing

innocent people in every

corner of Nigeria, has already

started and claimed the lives

of thousands of innocent

farmers, women and children

across Nigeria.

In the face of all the killings,

what is the reaction of the

Nigerian presidency? Victims

and survivors are told to

neither defend themselves nor

talk about their plight. This

is facilitated by the Federal

government’s strategy of

disarming vigilante groups

standing up to defend their

people. Added to that, fighters

of the deadly boko haram

are not only being released

in their large numbers and

unleashed on defenceless

citizens, they are being

absorbed into the army and

heavily compensated each

time they release school girls

that they abduct as sex slaves

at will.

On the political front, the

candidates for the major

political parties – the All

Peoples Congress, APC,

and Peoples Democratic

Party, PDP, – are all Fulanis.

Incumbent President,

Muhammadu Buhari,

former Vice President,

Atiku Abubakar, former

governors Rabiu Kwankwaso

and Sule Lamido are the

major contenders. These

same candidates have been mouthing “restructuring”

of the polity without clarity

or action on what manner of

restructuring they want for

Nigeria. The long and short

of it is that the restructuring

chatter is another cunning

strategy to get to power and

be no different from the ruling

APC that made the same

noise in its manifesto. This

is the reason why so many

Nigerians believe that there

should be no election because

whether the APC or PDP

wins, the Fulani will continue

from where the previous

Fulani dictator left behind.

Today, Buhari has messed

up the erstwhile robust

economy that he inherited. On

another note, he said he came

to fight corruption but ended

up showing that he is more

corrupt than the previous

administration which he

condemned and continues

to condemn with relish.

He started by prosecuting

members of the opposition

for allegedly spending $2.1

billion to prosecute the 2015

election – Dasuki, Metu, FFK

to mention but a few. In the

process of the show trials

that ensued, he broke all

Nigerian laws ignoring

due court process. The

same government have

taken $25 billion from the

Nigeria National Petroleum

Corporation, NNPC, coffers

via fictitious contracts

and hushed the House

of Representatives from

investigating the scandal,

flouted the rights of both

the National Assembly and

that of the judiciary and

disobeyed the laws of the

land in all ramifications.

Since the inception of

the administration, the

economy has been badly

managed and is currently

under distress. The Secretary

to the Government of the

Federation was engulfed

in a widely reported case

of corruption that raised

so much dust and only got

removed after much public

pressure. The Mainagate

was no different. Yet, the

presidency exceeded its

powers – arrested judges,

bastardised government

and governance. Nepotism

came home to roost at the

Aso Rock Villa, the seat of

power. Nigeria then left

democracy and embraced

autocracy and an extreme

form of dictatorship

better described by Junaid

Mohammed as government

by Buhari and his relations.

People cried out over the

glaring nepotism and

Buhari said he was going

to address the lopsided

appointments but never did

till date. The result is that

Nigeria’s democracy is dead

and the country is being run

like Saudi Arabia and the

United Arab Emirates by

Buhari and his relations.

Enough is enough. The

middle belt and the South

should free themselves now.

It will be too late if they

wait for the February 2019

election because judging

by the released registered

voters list, the election has

already been rigged and

like stated earlier, there is

no choice to be made in the

election.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

