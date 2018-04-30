 Nigeria oil export gets 75000bpd boost from OML 30 - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Nigeria oil export gets 75000bpd boost from OML 30 – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business


Nigeria oil export gets 75000bpd boost from OML 30
Nigeria's crude oil production got a boost at the weekend as output from Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 peaked at 75,000 barrels per day from zero level in March 2017. Situated in the onshore Niger Delta, the licence covers 1,095 sqkm located about 35km
