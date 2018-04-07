Nigeria on course to meet universal health coverage target by 2030, says WHO — Nigeria Today

Nigeria on course to meet universal health coverage target by 2030, says WHO

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The World Health Organisation has said Nigeria’s target of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) through the revitalization of Primary Healthcare system by the year 2030 was still on course.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr. Wondi Alemu, said this during the weekend during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, to commemorate the 2018 World Health Day.

He said that relevant mechanisms have been put in place to use that the resources of the nation is properly deployed towards supporting all citizens, no matter where they live or who they are, to access quality healthcare services without facing financial hardship.

He said: “It is possible for Nigeria to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030, because relevant mechanisms have been put in place and detailed preparations have been made to ensure the target is met.

“Nigeria has the resources to achieve this. What we need to do is to ensure that the resources are channeled in a way that will bring equitable access to essential services.

“With a dynamic private health sector, the country will reach Universal Health Coverage by 2030, if we follow the plans already prepared and implement all strategies contained in the Nigeria UHC Framework.

“By and large, Nigeria is on course but more work needs to be one to ensure that quality of service is improve and community participation is encouraged,” he said.

Dr. Alemu also tasked the Nigerian media to persist in advocating for universal health coverage for all citizens, saying that it was important the media enlightened the masses on their rights to demand quality health services.

“The federal government has endorsed the UHC framework, the onus lies with the media to let the people know that quality health care is their right. We all know that some resources and services like immunisation are available for free but they are not been enjoyed by the people because they don’t even know about them.

“So, the media have a role to play in Nigeria’s drive to achieve Universal Health Coverage by 2030 through sensitisation of the masses to recognise their right to request and also use the health services that has been made available to them,” the WHO Country Rep added.

