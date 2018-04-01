Nigeria on Path of Resurrection – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Nigeria on Path of Resurrection – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday in Abuja, assured Nigerians that Nigeria was on the path of resurrection and progress, as Christians the world over celebrate this year’s Easter.

Osinbajo gave the assurance when he spoke with journalists shortly after the Easter Sunday Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

According to him, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ implis that the country is moving out of its present challenges to a greater hope and peace.

He said, “the resurrection of Jesus Christ is also a strong and powerful message to the nation.

“The message is that, our nation is on the path of resurrection, it is on the path of progress, it is on the path of elevation.

“We are moving out from all our challenges and we are going to a place of greater hope, peace, prosperity and abundance for all of us.”

The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, who delivered a sermon on: “The Temporary Hour of Darkness”, also assured that “Nigeria is going to rise again”.

He said that the resurrection of Christ signified that darkness could only reign but for a while.

”Darkness only reigns for a while, no matter the problem we are facing, just as Jesus only laid in the grave for three days, all these will be over,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for the salvation of mankind.

He said: “In terms of sacrifice, we have to emulate the life of Jesus Christ. He sacrificed for mankind. And we are liberated and celebrating because he paid the sacrifice. “We are all called to do our role in giving that sacrifice that will bring the liberation and the greatness of our nation.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various songs were rendered during the occasion to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. NAN



