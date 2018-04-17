 Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Nations Should Allow Same-Sex Marriage – British PM — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Nations Should Allow Same-Sex Marriage – British PM

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May has called on all Commonwealth nations with restrictive laws on same-sex marriage to relax such laws. May said this on Tuesday while addressing leaders of Commonwealth nations at the ongoing Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Westminster, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, TheCable‘s Tiyani Mayowa reported. The British Prime […]

The post Nigeria, Other Commonwealth Nations Should Allow Same-Sex Marriage – British PM appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.