Nigeria pays $5.08m UN dues for 2018 — Nigeria Today

Nigeria pays $5.08m UN dues for 2018
Nigeria has paid its regular UN dues for 2018, making it the 74th out of the 193 Member States of the global international organisation to fulfill its financial obligations. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in New York that Nigeria paid its annual dues in full. Dujarric said: “Nigeria has paid its regular […]
