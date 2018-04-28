Nigeria Police acting APC script – PDP laments as police stops rally — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Police acting APC script – PDP laments as police stops rally
The Nigeria Police has cancelled the planned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal meeting/rally slated for Kontagora town in Niger State, today, Saturday. The police had, earlier in the week, conveyed the decision through a letter in which it claimed that “due to youth restiveness in the state, all political rallies have been suspended until the […]
