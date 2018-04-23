Nigeria ranks low in new EPI - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Nigeria ranks low in new EPI – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Nigeria ranks low in new EPI
Guardian (blog)
Nigeria ranks 100 among 180 countries in the 2018 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), which compares, analyzes and understands environmental performance for those countries.The EPI finds that air quality is the leading environmental threat to public …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!