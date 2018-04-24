 Nigeria scoops ICC T20 Africa Qualifiers awards - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria scoops ICC T20 Africa Qualifiers awards – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria scoops ICC T20 Africa Qualifiers awards
The Nation Newspaper
With 243 runs, 17 fours and 13 sixes, Nigeria's captain, Chimezie Onwuzulike was awarded the batsman's gong, while his compatriot – Mohameed Taiwo was named the Bowler of the Tournament, as Nigeria dominated the awards at the just-concluded ICC World
ICC hails NCF over 'flawless' T20 WCQ hostingNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.