Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian anti doping authority - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian anti doping authority – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian anti doping authority
Vanguard
The Ministry of Youth and Sports is seeking collaboration with the Australian Anti Doping Authority. This was made known when a 5-man Nigerian delegation led by the Youth and Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung, visited the Operations Centre of …
Team Nigeria dismisses athletes defection reports
Anti-Doping: Nigeria seeks collaboration with Australian Sports Authority
Strict anti-doping vigil pays off
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!