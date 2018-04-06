Nigeria Should Bid For 2026 World Cup – Fashola - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Should Bid For 2026 World Cup – Fashola – Vanguard
Nigeria Should Bid For 2026 World Cup – Fashola
Vanguard
Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said he would want Nigeria to bid to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with Morocco. He said the “indomitable” spirit of the Nigerian will rise to the occasion and deliver a super tournament …
