 Nigeria Should Bid For 2026 World Cup – Fashola - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria Should Bid For 2026 World Cup – Fashola – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigeria Should Bid For 2026 World Cup – Fashola
Vanguard
Minister of Power, Work and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has said he would want Nigeria to bid to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with Morocco. He said the “indomitable” spirit of the Nigerian will rise to the occasion and deliver a super tournament
Dominica's government announces vote for Morocco World CupFOXSports.com
World Cup 2026 bid: FIFA inspectors headed to Atlanta and New York/New Jersey areaSoccer America
FIFA announces dates for 2026 World Cup bid evaluation as race heats upIrish Examiner
Soccer Laduma –Toronto Star –Concise News –CTV News
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.