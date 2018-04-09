Nigeria stocks drop to 3-month low after Buhari eyes re-election — Nigeria Today

Nigeria stocks drop to 3-month low after Buhari eyes re-election

Nigerian stocks dropped to a three-month low after President Muhammadu Buhari said he would seek re-election in 2019, ending months of speculation about his future after bouts of ill health. The stock market, which opened on a losing streak after Lafarge Africa announced a surprise 2017 loss, worsened its decline. The equity market fell near […]

The post Nigeria stocks drop to 3-month low after Buhari eyes re-election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

