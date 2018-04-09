Nigeria Stocks Drop To 3-Month Low After Buhari’s Declaration For 2019 — Nigeria Today

Nigeria Stocks Drop To 3-Month Low After Buhari’s Declaration For 2019
Nigerian stocks dropped to a three-month low after President Muhammadu Buhari said he would seek re-election in 2019, ending months of speculation about his future, Reuters reports.
The stock market, which opened on a losing streak after Lafarge Africa announced a surprise 2017 loss, worsened its decline. The equity market fell near 40,000 points, the online medium says.
The post Nigeria Stocks Drop To 3-Month Low After Buhari’s Declaration For 2019 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!