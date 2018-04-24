Nigeria to face pressure in livestock production – FAO - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Nigeria to face pressure in livestock production – FAO – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria to face pressure in livestock production – FAO
The Nation Newspaper
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) said Nigeria would face unprecedented pressure in its livestock production in the next 30 to 40 years. The FAO Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Suffyan Koroma, stated this at the onset of the dialogue …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!