Nigeria to face pressure in livestock production – FAO - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) said Nigeria would face unprecedented pressure in its livestock production in the next 30 to 40 years. The FAO Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Suffyan Koroma, stated this at the onset of the dialogue …



