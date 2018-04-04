 Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa – Report - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa – Report – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

Nigeria to get 25% of $194bn upcoming oil, gas projects in Africa – Report
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Dearth of investments in the oil industry, a report by London-based data and analytics company, GlobalData, has revealed. In its latest report, GlobalData stated that Nigeria accounts for $48.04 billion or over 24.8 percent of total capital expenditure

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.