Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019
The Punch
This year, Nigeria's wheat production has seen an increase from less than 200,000 metric tonnes to close to one million metric tonnes, and farmers and other stakeholders are making moves to increase the production to two million metric tonnes. ANNA …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!