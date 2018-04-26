Nigeria unveils operational guidelines for Young Parliamentarians — Nigeria Today

Nigeria unveils operational guidelines for Young Parliamentarians

Nigeria recorded a major feat in deepening its democratic practice, with the launch of Action Plans and Rules & Operational Guidelines for Young Parliamentarians across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Nnana-Igbokwe, chairman, Young Parliamentarians Forum explained that the objective of the Forum was to attract young members of the National Assembly in order to provide them with a platform where they can learn basic legislative procedure and improve their leadership skills.

“The clamor for the participation of young people in politics and decision making process is a welcome development but young people will have to be ready to be mentored, properly organized and also be willing to take up responsibilities and be accountable for every action and inaction that will occur in the course of performing their expected responsibility.

“Proper organization of the YPF is a step in the right direction, it is an indication that young parliamentarians of the National Assembly are looking ahead, setting aside self interest and laying a lasting foundation for the YPF of the future.

“This is what this democracy needs to thrive and be sustained. I therefore wish the Forum an effective application of the rules and operational guidelines as well as a successful implementation of the Action Plan of the forum.

“Our goal is to introduce the Forum to the incoming Young Parliamentarians at the point of orientation and introduction. It is our hope that distributing the Rules and Operational Guidelines to them at that stage would create the necessary desire and interest to the incoming Young Parliamentarians,” the Imo lawmaker noted.

In his remarks, Adebowale Olorunmola, Country Director of Westminster Foundation for Democracy who applauded the leadership of Young Parliamentarians Forum, Nigerian chapter, harped on the need to advance the course of youth in Nigeria under democratic rule.

Olorunmola specifically harped on the need for the Forum to develop skills, knowledge and experience, create opportunities, in the bid to address various societal challenges.

While underscoring the role of YFP in the passage of the Not too Young bill in Nigeria, he observed that the ongoing clamour for youth participation in government is not only peculiar yo Nigeria but a phenomenon across the globe.

To this end, he reiterated the commitment of the Westminster Foundation for Democracy towards advocating for expansion of space for youth participation n government and policy making, he stressed the need for young parliamentarians to play significant roles in oversight of ministries, departments and agencies responsible for advancing the interests of youths.

The Forum was also admonished to ensure that Parliament goes beyond passing bills, but ascertain that the interests of youths are protected in all ramifications.

Also speaking, Sani Omolori, Clerk of the National Assembly urged the Forum to intensify advocacy towards expanding coverage of young parliamentarians at the State Houses of Assembly.

Omolori who was represented by Ado Zakari, Deputy Clerk of the Senate, expressed delight at the successes recorded so far by the Forum on various fronts.

“This forum has been in the forefront of addressing issues that are of utmost importance to the youths. These include: youth engagement and building peaceful societies, countering violent extremism, countering poverty and economic marginalization as well as eliminating inequalities and promoting good governance.

“All these were achieved without a documented localized Rule to guide the Forum, although the Forum had been operating in line with the general provisions of the IPU status for the YFP. Therefore it became necessary to localize this provision in which is exactly what has been achieved today,” the CNA acknowledged.

In his god will message, Senator Bukola Saraki, who was represented by Kingsley Amaku, senior special assistant on legislative matters and strategy urged the youths to take advantage of the enabling environment to build capacity and actively participate in government.

He observed that for Nigeria and Africa to compete favorably among comity of nations, there’s need for youths to play active roles in the leadership of Nigeria.

According to him, the average leadership across the West today is less than 50 years.

