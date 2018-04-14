Nigeria wins more medals at Commonwealth Games - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Nigeria wins more medals at Commonwealth Games – The Punch
Nigeria wins more medals at Commonwealth Games
Nigeria registered its name at the podium of XXI Commonwealth Games by winning silver and bronze in women's 4X100m and 4X400m relays at Carrara Stadium on Saturday. In the 4×400 metres, Nigeria finished second with a time of 3:25.29 behind Jamaica's 3 …
