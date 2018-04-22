 Nigeria’ll sustain positive growth outlook — Adeosun, Emefiele — Nigeria Today
Nigeria’ll sustain positive growth outlook — Adeosun, Emefiele

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

                                                              Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, affirmed on Sunday that the country’s positive growth outlook would be sustained. The Minister and the CBN Governor gave this assurance at a joint press briefing at the end of the 2018 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meeting in Washington DC, United States. Adeosun said the present growth outlook contrasted with the outlook in 2015, and that inflation rate was slowing down while the foreign reserves were rising.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

