 Nigerian actor takes back racial discrimination charge, says there's no racism in Kerala - The Indian Express — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian actor takes back racial discrimination charge, says there’s no racism in Kerala – The Indian Express

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Indian Express

Nigerian actor takes back racial discrimination charge, says there's no racism in Kerala
The Indian Express
In a Facebook post, the young actor said he was contacted by the film producers and received a sum of money for his work in the film. Earlier, the actor had indicated racial charges at the film's producers for paying him less than what he deserved to
'Sudani from Nigeria' actor paid more, withdraws racism allegation against producersThe News Minute
'Sudani from Nigeria' actor settles payment row, says 'no racism in Kerala'Scroll.in
'Sudani From Nigeria' Actor Samuel Abiola Robinson Gets His Due, Says Not A Case Of Racial DiscriminationSilverscreen
Times of India
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.