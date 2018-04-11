Nigerian-American Uzo Aduba to play 'Toni Stone' at world premiere - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigerian-American Uzo Aduba to play ‘Toni Stone’ at world premiere – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian-American Uzo Aduba to play 'Toni Stone' at world premiere
Vanguard
Nigerian-American actress and comedian, Uzo Aduba has been selected to portray Toni Stone in an eponymous off-Broadway play. The play is focused on the true life story of Toni Stone, a baseball player who in 1945 became the first woman to go pro in the …
Nigerian-American to play 'Toni Stone' at world premiere
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!