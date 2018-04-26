 Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Nigerian Army alerts public about fake recruitment ads
Daily Sun
Molly Kilete, Abuja. The Nigerian Army says it is not conducting any recruitment exercise for Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) into the service as is being speculated on social media. It has warned the public about fake advertisements requesting
Army warns Nigerians of recruitment scamTV360
Nigerian Army speaks on 'application' for Direct Short ServiceDaily Post Nigeria
Army Denies Advertisement For Direct Short Service Commission Course 2018Naija News
The Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog)
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.