 Nigerian Army sets up committee to investigate T.Y Danjuma’s allegations — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army sets up committee to investigate T.Y Danjuma’s allegations

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian army has inaugurated a committee to investigate allegations leveled against its personnel by former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Y. Danjuma. The former Minister of Defence had accused the military of colluding with herdsmen and creating routes for them to carry out the attacks. Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen TY Buratai disclosed this […]

Nigerian Army sets up committee to investigate T.Y Danjuma’s allegations

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.