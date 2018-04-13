Nigerian Army speaks on ‘tribal war’ in Enugu Barracks — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Army speaks on ‘tribal war’ in Enugu Barracks
The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu on Friday reacted to news of tribal war in the barracks. Colonel, Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Public Relations, in a statement said the same “mischievous message was circulated in April and May 2017 and was adequately addressed by HQ 82 Division and the Army Headquarters.” It stated that the […]
