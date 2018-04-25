Nigerian Artiste Myro Set To Drop 'Lagos Soweto' — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Artiste Myro Set To Drop ‘Lagos Soweto’

Singer Myro is set to drop new music and video titled Lagos Soweto under the Guardian Music label imprint in collaboration with Masterpiece Entertainment.

Building a steady growing fan base with singles Ocha, Plantain featuring Oritsefemi, Odi O.k with a noteworthy T-shirt merchandise and more recently dancehall vibe Sugar, he is ready to drop the up-tempo, party-friendly tune, Lagos Soweto. The track is produced by new kid on the block ‘Prof Beat’, mixed by industry’s finest Suka Sounds.

The video was directed by Ceelah Rex and shot on location in Lagos, Nigeria by the Ibru Studios and Guardian Productions.

Get set to be thrilled by the new sound ‘Lagos Soweto’.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

