Nigerian author the first woman to be featured on the cover of PORT - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nigerian author the first woman to be featured on the cover of PORT – Pulse Nigeria



Pulse Nigeria Nigerian author the first woman to be featured on the cover of PORT

Pulse Nigeria

Chimamanda continues to break boundaries and refuses to be bound by her gender as she becomes first woman to be featured on gentleman's magazine. Published: 7 minutes ago; Ntianu Obiora. Print; eMail · Chimamanda Adichie appears on the cover of PORT …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

