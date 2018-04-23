Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa – Vanguard
Vanguard
Nigerian burnt to death in South Africa
Vanguard
A Nigerian has been burnt to death in Rustenburg, South Africa, after his vehicle was set ablaze by yet-to-be identified people. He has not been identified. File Photos. However, the country's North West police did not believe the incident was related …
