Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega — Nigeria Today

Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega

Nigerian celebrities show support

Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega’s new hit movie titled ‘Pacific Rim Uprising.’

The Actor has been in Nigeria for days now promoting the new movie.

Celebrities present include D’banj, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Jemima Osunde, Sharon Ooja, Seyi Babtope, Lola Maja, Olumide Oworu, Toni Tones and many more.

At the event, John Boyega shared some stories about his early days as an actor in a QandA session which was anchored by filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba.

He was also hosted by Mo Abudu to an EbonyTV Life dinner and in attendance were socialites and celebrities like Eunice Omole, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tosin Odunfa, Mimi Onalaja, Bolanle Olukanni, Lamide Akintobi, Zainab Balogun, Queen Martins, Denola Grey, Obi Asika and many more.

Below are lovely pictures from the private screening of the new hit movie:





The post Nigerian celebrities show support for Nigerian Hollywood Actor, John Boyega appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

