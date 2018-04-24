 Nigerian couple ties the knot 2 months after meeting each other (photos) - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian couple ties the knot 2 months after meeting each other (photos) – NAIJA.NG

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJA.NG

Nigerian couple ties the knot 2 months after meeting each other (photos)
NAIJA.NG
Love they say can be found anywhere and does not care about career, background or financial status. True love supersedes all of that. A lady identified as Rita Kaggwa on Facebook has taken to her profile to share a short story of how a couple got

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.