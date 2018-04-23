Nigerian Court sentences man, 34, to death by hanging for killing Isreali — Nigeria Today

Nigerian Court sentences man, 34, to death by hanging for killing Isreali
Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi on Monday sentenced one Hassan Gimba, 34, to death by hanging for killing an Israeli man, Mr NIR Rosemarin. The deceased who was said to have been killed on Sept. 9, 2015 was an Israeli and an employee of Gilmor Construction Company Nigeria Limited. The convict […]
The post Nigerian Court sentences man, 34, to death by hanging for killing Isreali appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!