 Nigerian CSOs ask Buhari to intervene in crackdown on civil society leaders in Niger Republic — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian CSOs ask Buhari to intervene in crackdown on civil society leaders in Niger Republic

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

They said security agents’ raided offices of major civil society organisations in Niger and arrested 23 of their leaders on March 25

The post Nigerian CSOs ask Buhari to intervene in crackdown on civil society leaders in Niger Republic appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.