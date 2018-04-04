 Nigerian Gangs Make Millions From Stolen Phones In UK — Nigeria Today
Nigerian Gangs Make Millions From Stolen Phones In UK

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Nigerian crime lords are making millions from mobile phones stolen on the streets of Britain by gangs. Mobile phones snatched from pedestrians are advertised as ‘UK used’ iPhones for sale in Lagos, where they are sold at knockdown prices. Nigeria has not signed up to a global deal blacklisting stolen phones so gangs are continuing […]

