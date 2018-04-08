 Nigerian Gas Association holds election, calls for nomination - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigerian Gas Association holds election, calls for nomination – WorldStage

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Nigerian Gas Association holds election, calls for nomination
WorldStage
The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) has called for nomination for election to fill its Executive Council positions scheduled to hold on June 5, 2018. The Council has therefore constituted a three-member Electoral Committee to drive the electoral process

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.