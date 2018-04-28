 Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday — Nigeria Today
Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day. The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, the strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a […]

