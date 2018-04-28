Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday — Nigeria Today

Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Workers’ Day. The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), who disclosed this in Abuja on Friday, congratulated Nigerian workers on their loyalty, the strength of character, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to building a […]

Nigerian government declares Tuesday public holiday

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

