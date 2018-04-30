Nigerian government moves to cut off funding for terrorists — Nigeria Today

Nigerian government moves to cut off funding for terrorists

The Federal Government says it is monitoring inflow of funds into the country to prevent terrorism funding. The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, disclosed this at an International Conference against the financing of terrorism inParis, France, her spokesman, Mr. Oluyinka Akinyunde, said in a statement, Monday. The Conference, which had as theme “No money […]

